'Every Rebel MLA Has 2 Options...': Aaditya Thackeray's Latest Message

Slamming the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray today said that they should have the guts to come and talk to face to face. He claimed that some of the leaders were taken to Guwahati forcefully.

Addressing Sena workers at the party's National Youth Executive Meeting, Mr Thackeray said, "Now they feel they have been kidnapped. Now they are prisoners there. Some leaders were shoved into buses."

"These people should have the guts and come and talk face to face. Eknath Shinde had no guts to rebel in Thane. He went to Surat to rebel," he added.

The Shiv Sena has claimed that at least 20 MLAs camping with Mr Shinde are reportedly in touch with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sources have told NDTV that some of the rebels are against a merger with the BJP.

Aaditya Thackeray also urged party workers to hit the streets and be like real tigers.

"We need to hit the streets and reach each and every home. We have to be like real tigers," he said.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old had challenged the rebels to contest elections.

"Contest elections again, we will ensure you are defeated," said Mr Thackeray.