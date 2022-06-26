'How Long Will You Hide?': Sena Sends A Message With Deputy Speaker's Pic

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

Sanjay Raut, the chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena, which is battling a rebellion led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, today took a swipe at the rebel leaders camping in BJP-ruled Assam.

"How long will you hide in Guwahati? You will have to come back to Chowpatty," he tweeted with an image of Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

Mr Zirwal, who is from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has found himself at the centre of the political crisis in Maharashtra where the Speaker's post has been vacant since February 2021.

Apart from the notices to the rebels, Mr Zirwal has rejected the no-confidence motion moved by minister Eknath Shinde's camp against him.

Though 34 rebel MLAs had signed the no-confidence motion, none of the MLAs submitted it to the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's office, choosing instead to send it through an anonymous email ID on June 22 at 11:30 AM, sources said.

"In view of the gravity of the subject matter, it is imperative that the genuineness of the communication be verified and ascertained before taking the same on record," sources told NDTV as reason for rejection of the no-confidence motion.

Mr Zirwal had earlier cleared the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary to replace Eknath Shinde as leader of the Sena in the assembly.

Mr Shinde called the move illegal, saying that Mr Chaudhary's name was proposed by the "minority faction" and that he represents the "real Sena".