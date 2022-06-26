'Will Return To Maharashtra When': Rebel Sena MLA

The rebel faction of Eknath Shinde today claimed that that the eventual number of Sena MLAs supporting them will cross 50. "We will arrive at a decision in three or four days and thereafter, we will directly go back to Maharashtra," said rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

"One to two more MLAs will come and join us. With their support and other Independents, our strength will be increased to 51," Mr Kesarkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The rebel faction currently has more than 40 Sena MLAs, their total number is close to 50.

This afternoon, Uday Sawant became the ninth Maharashtra minister to join the rebel camp. The rebels claim they have a two-thirds majority, which would enable them to split the party in the assembly without invoking the disqualification laws.

The Thackeray faction has got disqualification notices for 16 MLAs from the Deputy Speaker.

Sources in the camp have also claimed that at least 20 MLAs camping with Eknath Shinde are in touch with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Many of them disagree with Mr Shinde's plan to rule the state in alliance with the BJP.