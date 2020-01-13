''Three-Wheeler'' Government Stable: Uddhav Thackeray Brushes Off BJP Dig

Uddhav Thackeray said the balance of a vehicle is a more important factor when riding (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today snubbed his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, accepting his "three-wheeler" dig, pointing out that it is a vehicle that is stable and works well.

Mr Fadnavis had recently disparaged the state's three-party alliance, the Maha Vikas Agadhi, comparing it to an auto-rickshaw and raising doubts over its stability.

"We were criticised that our government is like a three-wheeler. It is okay that our government is a three-wheeler, what's more important is that it is functioning properly," Mr Thackeray said at a function today.

The balance of a vehicle is a more important factor when riding, whether it is a two or three-wheeler, as bumps are experienced even in four-wheelers, he added.

Last week, the Sena had taken a dig at Mr Fadnavis, saying the BJP "needs counselling" as it has become "directionless" under him. Everyday, the Fadnavis-led opposition feels the state government will collapse and they would return to power, the Shiv Sena said.

The Sena's alliance with the BJP had broken after 35 years following last year's assembly elections after the BJP refused to accommodate the Sena's demand for rotational Chief Minstership. Mr Fadnavis, under whose leadership the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the election, was the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Sena claimed that this system of power share was the understanding arrived at before the Lok Sabha elections, when Amit Shah had visited Mr Thackeray at his home.

The five years that preceded the break-up had been rocky, with the Sena criticising the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state.

After last year's assembly elections, when talks with the BJP fell through, the Sena formed government with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.