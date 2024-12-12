Uber Launches Women-Only Bike Rides In Bengaluru For "Safe And Affordable" Commute

Ride-hailing app Uber on Thursday launched 'Uber Moto Women,' a first-of-its-kind service in Bengaluru offering women-only bike rides, the company said.

In a statement, Uber said that this on-demand two-wheeler service connects female riders with female drivers and is designed to address women's safety and mobility needs while "empowering female drivers with flexible earning opportunities".

"Developed based on feedback from women riders and drivers, Uber Moto Women offers a safe, affordable, and convenient commute option for women who prefer to ride with female drivers," the company stated.

Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, "With Uber Moto Women, we're not just offering a safer and more convenient ride option for women, but also empowering female drivers with the opportunity to earn flexibly in one of India's fastest-growing mobility segments. Bengaluru has always been a pioneer in embracing innovation, and we're proud to launch this service here to set a new benchmark for inclusive urban mobility." According to the company, 'Uber Moto Women' will be available across all major parts of Bengaluru starting today. Riders can share their trip details with up to five trusted contacts for real-time tracking, while phone numbers and drop-off addresses are anonymised to protect user privacy.

Uber's proactive safety feature, RideCheck, monitors irregularities such as long stops, mid-way drops, or route deviations, offering support when needed. Women riders and drivers also have access to Uber's 24x7 Safety Helpline, which provides priority support for women when required.

The company added that with female participation in the ride-hailing space in India remaining low, 'Uber Moto Women' could encourage more women to drive.

"Flexible working hours, short-distance trips, and easy navigation will make it easier for more women drivers to join the platform. Offering complete flexibility, 'Uber Moto Women' drivers also have the option to turn off the female-only rider setting and accept all rides whenever they choose," the company added.