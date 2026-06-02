UAPA Accused Gets Bail After Nearly 5 Years In Custody

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House on Monday granted bail to Madhesh Shanker after he spent 4 years and 9 months in custody in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA in 2021 for alleged terror activities.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) Pitambar Dutt granted bail to Madhesh Shanker on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

The court imposed conditions, including that he surrender his passport, refrain from getting involved in similar offences, and not communicate telephonically with other ISIS members.

While granting bail, the court observed that the accused, Madhesh Shankar alias Abdullah, has been in judicial custody for more than four years and nine months.

"The trial is not likely to conclude in the near future, as the prosecution has examined only 61 witnesses so far, while around 90 witnesses still remain to be examined, which will take substantial time," the court said.

"Keeping in view the above circumstances, the application filed on behalf of accused Madesh Shanker alias Abdullah is allowed. The accused is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond/surety bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the equal amount," the court ordered.

Advocate Rahul Sahani, appearing for the accused, argued that he had remained in custody for a prolonged period and was entitled to be released on bail on parity with other accused persons.

It was also argued that the provisions of Section 43D(5) do not apply in the case of Madhesh Shanker.

The defence further submitted that Madhesh Shanker was arrested on August 4, 2021, in connection with allegations of radicalising youth through social media.

It was also submitted that since the chargesheet has been filed and charges framed, there is no apprehension of him influencing the investigation.

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