2 Women Who Entered Sabarimala Go To Supreme Court, Seek Protection

Faced with threats, two women who entered Kerala's Sabarimala temple earlier this month - defying a decades-old ban on women of menstrual age - have approached the Supreme Court seeking protection. The top court has agreed to hear their request tomorrow.

Kanaka Durga, along with 40-year-old Bindu Ammini, are the first women below 50 in decades to enter the hilltop shrine. For the past two weeks, they had been staying in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi, under state protection. On Tuesday, Kanaka Durga was attacked allegedly by her mother-in-law when she returned home.

"These two women face threat to their life and liberty... one of them was attacked and is in hospital... they want 24x7 police protection," senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing for the women, told Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. She also asked for their addresses to not be disclosed.

After the two women walked into the Sabarimala temple on Janaury 2, there were widespread protests in Kerala and a day-long strike led by right-wing groups and in part by members of the BJP and the Congress.

The two women soon went into hiding after threats by right-wing protesters.

On Tuesday morning, Kanaka Durga, a 39-year-old government employee, returned home. She alleges that she was attacked by her mother-in-law who came at her with a wooden stick and beat her until she could barely stand. Then she was thrown out.

"She said who is there? When I replied it was me, she came from the kitchen, took a wooden stick and started beating me. She said I'd slept with many people, they (mother-in-law and husband) didn't want to be at that house and started abusing me," said Kanaka Durga at a hospital where she is being treated for head wounds.

A case has been filed against her mother-in-law.

The temple has been the site of tension since the Supreme Court ruled on September 28 to end the age restriction on women. The court order has not been accepted by the devotees and protesters who believe women should not be allowed near the shrine's deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Since the court order, all attempts by women to visit the shrine were blocked by thousands of devotees - until the two women entered the shrine before dawn on January 2, escorted by policemen.