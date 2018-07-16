Two Villagers Killed By Naxals In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

The two villagers were kidnapped by Naxals last week (Representational)

Two villagers were killed by suspected naxals in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, around 300 kms from here, police said today.

The deceased have been identified as Chandru Kavde (40) and Milan Haldar (19), a local police officer told PTI.

Mr Kavde, who hails from naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in neighbouring Maharashtra, was reported to be abducted by naxals from his village yesterday, the officer said.

He said Mr Kavde's body was spotted by villagers in the forests in Baande area of Kanker this morning.

A police team has been dispatched to the spot and the body is being brought for postmortem, according to the officer.

Mr Haldar was killed by naxals who accused him of being a police informer in Rengawahi village under Chootebethiya police station area, he said.

A group of naxals had stormed into Rengawahi on the night of July 14 and abducted two villagers including Mr Haldar, he said.

The bullet-ridden body of Mr Haldar was found in the nearby forest yesterday while another villager is still in the captivity of the ultras, the officer said, adding that a search operation is underway to trace the missing villager.