Father, Uncle Sexually Abuse 2 Chhattisgarh Sisters Before Rescue: Cops

According to the victims, the abuse began in August 2017

Two sisters were allegedly sexually exploited by their father and uncle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said today.

The police yesterday arrested the two accused from Bhilai city, Chhavani Chief Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The matter came to light when the sisters, who are in their 20s, were recently rescued from Raipur under 'Operation Muskan', based on a missing person's complaint lodged by their father when the duo had run away from their house six years ago, he said.

According to the victims, the abuse began in August 2017, when the elder sibling, who was then 16, was molested by her uncle at his house in the absence of her aunt, the official said.

The victim used to frequent her aunt's place as her mother was unable to care for her because of a mental ailment, he said.

The uncle then allegedly raped the girl on one occasion and continued to sexually exploit her frequently, the official said.

When the girl told her father about the abuse, the latter scolded her and started molesting her as well, he said.

The situation worsened and the victims decided to run away from home when the father started molesting his younger daughter who was 14 years old, the official said.

Based on the allegations made by the victims, a case under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the arrested accused, the police official added.

