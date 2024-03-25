Two Minor Girls Drown In River In Jharkhand While Taking Bath: Police

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said (Representational)

Two minor girls drowned in the Koel river in Palamu district on Monday, police said.

Six girls had gone to the river for taking bath after playing Holi, but two of them drowned, Officer-in-Charge of Mohamnadganj police station, Pankaj Kumar Tiwary, said.

The victims were identified as Priya Kumari (9) and Rubi Kumari (8).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

