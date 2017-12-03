Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating As Police Officers

Two men were arrested today in Jajpur district for allegedly impersonating as police officers and decamping with garments from a shop on the pretext of paying them later."The duo went to a store at Panikoili last night and impersonated as police officers," said Sarat Chandra Patra, Inspector-in-Charge of Panikoili police station.They asked to the shop keeper to show them dress materials and sarees. They purchased 17 items including dress materials, sarees, jackets and others worth over Rs 15,000 from the store."When the shop keeper asked for money, they asked him to collect the money from the police station," police said.The matter came to the fore when the shopkeeper went to local police station to collect money only to realise that the duo had fraudulently taken away the garments worth over Rs 15000 from him.The shopkeeper then filed a complaint with the local police station.Based on the complaint, police launched a probe and nabbed the duo from Sathipur area while they were waiting at the bus stop to board a bus to Bhadrak, police said."We arrested the duo conmen and recovered all the garments taken from the shop," police said.