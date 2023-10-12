Robbers Posing As Traffic Cops Check Delhi Man's Car, Loot Rs 50 Lakh

The employee was returning after collecting a payment, police said. (Representational)

Two men posing as traffic police in Delhi's Indraprastha area robbed an employee of a pan masala company of Rs 50 lakh, police said.

The employee was returning after collecting a payment from the Kucha Ghasiram area in Chandni Chowk area when the incident took place, police said.

The private firm employee was intercepted near the Salim Garh flyover on the Outer Ring Road by two men on a motorcycle dressed as traffic policemen and carrying wireless sets.

The pair dressed as traffic policemen on the pretext of checking the vehicle took a bag with Rs 50 lakh kept in the boot of the car and the bag was taken away by two other persons who arrived at the spot on another motorcycle.

A case under sections 419/382/34 of IPC has been filed and further investigation is underway, said police.

The officials further informed that besides the police team, a special wing team was also roped in.

From the investigation conducted so far, it seems that the accused persons impersonated themselves as traffic personnel, said police.

