Two Men Accused Of Child Lifting Tied To Pole, Beaten Up In Rajasthan

Five people have been arrested in connection with this case, police said.

Two men were tied to an electric pole and beaten up on suspicion of child-lifting in Rajasthan's Dholi village, police said, adding five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The incident occurred on October 8. We received a call that two youth had abducted a child and the villagers of Toli Kheda caught them. Both men were beaten up by the mob. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and rescued the men. We have arrested five people in connection with this case so far. Both men are undergoing treatment at a hospital. We are further investigating the case," said Rohit Meena, Deputy Superintendent, Asind.

According to the victims, the mob tied them to an electric pole and thrashed them for over one hour, until the police came and intervened.

"I and my friend went to Kaliyas village for some work. It was late night when we were returning from there on a motorcycle and suddenly a few people stopped us in Toli Kheda village. They started claiming that we are child-lifters, after that, they tied us to an electric pole and thrashed us. We kept pleading but nobody listened to us. Later, the mob informed the police and alleged that we are child-lifters," said Udairam Bhil, one of the victims.

