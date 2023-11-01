Two Killed, One Injured After Bike Rams Into Truck In UP: Cops

The accident took place on Delhi-Dehradun highway, the police said. (Representational)

Two persons were killed and a 9-year-old girl was seriously injured when a motorbike rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the Ratanpuri area here, police said on Tuesday.

Lakhan (28) and Tejvir (26) died in the accident that took place late Monday night when the victims were on their way to Hathras from Himachal Pradesh, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said, The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured girl has been hospitalised, the CO said.

