Two Jharkhand Judges Save Man Lying On Road After Being Injured In Bike Accident

The man was lying on the road in a pool of blood (Representational)

Two Judges of the district court in Jharkhand's Sahibganj saved a man wounded in a road accident and helped him reach the hospital on time.

Civil Judge Manoranjan Kumar and Railway judicial magistrate Tarkeshwar Das were out for a walk late Friday evening when they spotted the injured man lying in a roadside ditch.

Though a crowd was gathered at the site, nobody volunteered to help Suraj Kumar - who had met with an accident on his motorcycle near the district collector's office. The two judges took him to a nearby hospital on an e-rickshaw.

They stayed at the hospital to ensure that his treatment started immediately.

Talking about the incident, civil judge Manoranjan Kumar said helping a person in need is a duty towards mankind.

"We felt satisfied by helping the man lying in a pool of blood. Though many people had gathered at the spot, nobody came forward to help him. Both of us did not waste time in providing timely help to the man to save his life," he told news agency PTI.

Praising his fellow legal officers, district and sessions court judge Bansidhar Tiwari said he always tells people to reach out to people in such times of crisis.

He said people generally keep away to avoid being harassed by the police to act as a witness. But, the law gives enough protection to protect the identities of these people and against any harassment by the police in the name of investigation.

Many say had someone taken Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand to the hospital on time after he was hit by a heavy autorickshaw on July 28, he might have survived, he added.