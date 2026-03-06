2 Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30MKI Crash In Assam: All About The Jet

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam last night, officials said.

The twin-seat fighter aircraft took off for a routine sortie from the Jorhat Air Force Station and lost communication with ground control at around 7:42 pm. After that, the aircraft could no longer be tracked.

Officials said the fighter jet eventually crashed in a remote hilly area of Karbi Anglong district, located about 60 km from Jorhat.

All about the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet

Developed in Russia, the Su-30MKI is one of the most advanced fighter jets used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). It is a twin-engine, multi-role aircraft designed for air superiority and ground attack missions. NATO has given the aircraft the codename "Flanker".

The first Su-30MKI built in Russia was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2002, while the first aircraft assembled in India entered service in November 2004. The aircraft is powered by two AL-31FP turbofan engines, each producing about 12,500 kgf of thrust. Its thrust-to-weight ratio is about 8.7:1, meaning the engines generate much more power compared to the aircraft's weight, helping it climb quickly and perform sharp manoeuvres.

The aircraft can reach a maximum speed of about 1,350 km/h at sea level and over Mach 2 at altitudes above 11,000 metres, which is more than twice the speed of sound. It has a service ceiling of around 17,500 metres and can climb at a rate of 230 metres per second. The Indian Air Force operates around 260 Su-30MKI jets, making it the largest fleet of this aircraft in the world.

The aircraft is also known for its long operational range. With a normal fuel load, it can travel around 3,000 km, which can increase to about 5,200 km with in-flight refuelling. With a single mid-air refuelling, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI can cover up to 8,000 km and remain airborne for nearly 10 hours.

It is heavily armed and designed to carry different types of weapons for combat missions. The aircraft is fitted with a 30 mm GSh-30-1 cannon, which carries about 150 rounds of ammunition. The fighter jet also has 12 hardpoints, allowing the aircraft to carry external weapons and stores weighing up to about 8 tonnes.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI can launch several types of air-to-surface missiles used to strike ground or sea targets. These include the Kh-29, Kh-31, Kh-59M, and India's Nirbhay cruise missile. The jets also provided air defence cover during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in 2025.