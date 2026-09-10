Two Die As Under-Construction Church Collapses In Tamil Nadu, 12 Rescued

Two people died after the roof of an under-construction church belonging to the Church of South India (CSI) collapsed in Mandi Krishnapuram near Katpadi in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district this evening.

The accident occurred while concrete was being poured for the roof of the under-construction church. More than 14 workers are believed to have been at the site when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping several people under the concrete and debris.

Twelve people have been rescued alive and taken to hospitals for treatment. According to officials, four of the injured were taken to Vellore Government Hospital.

Of the three others who were being shifted to the CMC Hospital, one person died on the way. Another body was subsequently recovered from the debris, taking the total to two.

Vellore Collector Leela Alex told NDTV that they fear one more person is trapped under the fallen concrete.

"We suspect one more person could be trapped in the concrete that fell. All others rescued are safe," the Collector told NDTV. A team of NDRF personnel will join the rescue operation shortly, she said.

The site is close to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, and personnel from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh police, fire and rescue services and revenue officials have been involved in the rescue operation.

The Collector said the contractors involved in the construction are also currently in hospital. She said an inquiry would be conducted into the collapse and appropriate action would be taken based on its findings.

Officials will also verify whether all necessary permissions had been obtained for the construction of the church. The district administration said steps will be taken to provide relief to the families of those killed as well as those injured in the accident.