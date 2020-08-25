Two-Day Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Legislature From September 7

All members of the assembly and council will undergo RT-PCR test (File)

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, deferred a couple of times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will now be held from September 7 here with all precautions in place to curb the infection spread, an official said on Tuesday.

It will be a brief session lasting for just two days, he said.

The decision to hold the two-day session from September 7 was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the legislature here on Tuesday, the official said.

The meeting was attended by assembly speaker Nana Patole, legislative council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and leader of opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis among others, he said.

All members of the assembly and council will undergo RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test on September 6 for detection of coronavirus and only legislators who test negative will be allowed to attend the session, the official said.

There will be strict implementation of physical distancing norms in the house as well as in the gallery. Every member will get a safety kit consisting of face shield, mask, hand gloves and sanitisers, among other items, he said.

Eight bills are likely to be tabled during the session which will see discussion on supplementary demands, the official said.

The monsoon session was originally scheduled to be held in June which was later deferred to August.

