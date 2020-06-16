Two Children Die After 4 Young Cousins Get Locked Inside Car In UP

The other two children are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

Two Children Die After 4 Young Cousins Get Locked Inside Car In UP

Four children had locked themselves inside the car while playing.

Moradabad:

Two children died after they accidentally got locked inside a car while playing in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the police said.

Four children, aged between 4 and 7 years, locked themselves inside the car while playing and were found unconscious soon after, the police added.

"All four children were found unconscious in a car and they were taken to the hospital. Two of them died and the other two are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said Amit Kumar Anand, superintendent of police (city) Moradabad.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The children were related to each other, the police said.

The man who owns the car said the children had locked themselves inside. "When we reached, the children were in an unconscious state. Two of the four children died. The incident occurred around 8 am."

Comments
MoradabadCarSuffocation

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter