Twitter Starts Sacking India Employees, All In Marketing Fired: Sources

Twitter announced mass layoffs in India on Friday, in job cuts that have affected all verticals including engineers and the entire marketing and communications department, sources have told NDTV.

While the number of people laid off was not immediately available, sources said employees in the sales, engineering and partnerships divisions were "affected", besides the two departments that were disbanded.

"Some people in the sales and engineering department have been retained," a source said.

The move follows a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk, who began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the Chief Financial Officer and some other top executives.

Twitter India is yet to issue a statement and respond to a request for comment.

The company temporarily closed its offices worldwide on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day about whether they are being laid off.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email sent on Thursday, according to news agency Reuters.

Mr Musk, the world's richest person, is looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce, as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week.

The company's content moderation team is expected to be a target of the cuts, tweets from Twitter employees suggested on Friday. Mr Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing it from descending into a "hellscape".

Twitter employees vented their frustrations about the layoffs on the social network, using the hashtag #OneTeam.

User Rachel Bonn tweeted: "Last Thursday in the SF (San Francisco) office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access."

Responding to the #OneTeam thread, Twitter's Head of Safety & Integrity Yoel Roth, said: "Tweeps: My DMs (direct message routes) are always open to you. Tell me how I can help."

Roth was the most senior executive to message publicly with a tweet of support for staff who are losing their jobs. He also appeared to still have his job. Last week, Mr Musk endorsed Mr Roth, citing his "high integrity" after he was called out over tweets critical of former US President Donald Trump years earlier.

Twitter said in the email that its offices would be temporarily closed and all badge access suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

The company said employees who were not affected by the layoffs would be notified via their work email addresses. Staff who had been laid off would be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.

A class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against Twitter by its employees, who argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit also asked the San Francisco federal court to issue an order to restrict Twitter from soliciting employees being laid off to sign documents without informing them of the pendency of the case.

Mr Musk has directed Twitter's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, Reuters reported, quoting two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message.

He has already cleared out the company's senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company's advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, have departed throughout the past week.

Mr Musk's first week as Twitter's owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be cancelled hours later. Employees told Reuters they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums.

The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter's famously open corporate culture that has been lauded by many of its employees.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)