'Harassment Tools, Arm-Twisting': Court Slams UP Cops In Twitter Case

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari had been summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Highlights Notice issued to Twitter India Chief Manish Maheshwari "malafide": Court

Twitter India chief need not travel to UP to testify: High Court

UP Police summons accused Twitter of not removing "objectionable" tweets

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari - who had been summoned by Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning over tweets about the assault of a Muslim man in Ghaziabad - need not travel to UP to testify, the Karnataka High Court said on Friday, in a major relief to the social media executive.

The court also said the notice issued to Mr Maheshwari - whom the police later charged with intent to riot, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy charges - was "malafide" and amounted to "harassment tools" and "arm-twisting".

Mr Maheshwari had filed a challenge to UP Police's summons on June 23 - after he was served a notice calling him to the Loni Police Station (on the Delhi-UP border) for questioning.

He had earlier declared himself available for questioning via a video call, but the offer was rebuffed by the police, who insisted on his physical presence.

An FIR was filed last month against Twitter India, several journalists and Congress leaders after an elderly man - Abdul Samad - alleged he was thrashed by some others and forced to chant "Jai SriRam" and "Vande Mataram". A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Twitter India had been ordered to delete certain posts but initially failed to do so. The UP Police summons accused Twitter of failing to remove certain "objectionable" tweets.

"You couldn't remove certain tweets even after you were asked to by authorities. You understand Indian laws and are bound to follow them," the notice summoning Mr Maheshwari had said.

The police have denied any "communal angle" in the case, claiming the man was beaten up over amulets he sold. They alleged he was attacked by six persons - Hindu and Muslim - known to him.

Mr Samad's family, however, has denied the police's claims.

"Police is wrong in saying my father used to sell tabeez (amulets). No one in our family does this... We are carpenters. Police are not saying the right thing - let them investigate," his son, Babloo Saifi, told NDTV.

The case was the first one filed against the social media giant after the centre's new rules for online news publishing platforms came into effect.