'Ready To Appear Before UP Police If...': Twitter India Head Tells Court

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari had offered to be questioned via video calls (File)

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has told the Karnataka High Court he is ready to appear before police in Uttar Pradesh within 24 hours - in connection with tweets about the assault of a Muslim man in Ghaziabad - so long as they provide an undertaking that he will not be arrested.

"If UP Police gives an undertaking to the court that they will not arrest me, I am ready to appear before the police in Ghaziabad within 24 hours," his lawyer told the court on Tuesday afternoon.

In response UP Police said: "We don't want to arrest Manish Maheshwari... we just need his co-operation in the investigation."

"Manish Maheshwari was summoned only as a representative of Twitter. Nothing more... nothing less... Not to arrest him. All we want to know is who is the in-charge of Twitter in India... nothing else. Notice to Manish Maheshwari was also for the same," UP Police said.

The court demanded to know if UP Police had conducted preliminary inquiries to establish Twitter India's connection to the case. "When I make an allegation against X for omission or commission, that must be mentioned. Is there anything to show omission by Twitter India? Is it capable of removing the content?" the court asked.

"That is a matter of investigation," UP Police responded.

Mr Maheshwari - a resident of Bengaluru - was given temporary protection from arrest last month after he challenged UP Police's summons in the Karnataka High Court.

The court said police could not take "coercive action" till it passed its orders.

The court also said Mr Maheshwari - who has been charged with intent to riot, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy charges - did not have to travel to UP at that time.

He was sent two notices - the second - sent two days after the first - was under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which would have allowed police to arrest him as an accused.

In last month's hearing Mr Maheshwari had told the Karnataka High Court: "In two days, the notices (from the police) to me changed from witness to accused."

An FIR was filed against Twitter India, several journalists and Congress leaders after an elderly man - Abdul Samad - alleged he was thrashed by some others and forced to chant "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram". A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Twitter India had been ordered to delete certain posts but initially failed to do so. UP Police summons accused Twitter of failing to remove certain "objectionable" tweets, and held Mr Maheshwari as being responsible for activities on the digital platform.

The police have denied any "communal angle" in the case, claiming the man was beaten up over amulets he sold. They alleged he was attacked by six persons - Hindu and Muslim - known to him.

Mr Samad's family, however, has denied the police's claims.

"Police is wrong in saying my father used to sell tabeez (amulets). No one in our family does this... We are carpenters. Police are not saying the right thing - let them investigate," his son, Babloo Saifi, told NDTV.