'Can't Take As Long As You Want': Court Raps Twitter Over Key Appointment

Twitter said it "might need two weeks' time" to appoint a grievance officer.

Twitter was today sternly told by the Delhi High Court that it cannot take "as long as it wants" in this country to appoint a grievance officer.

The company, which is weeks past its deadline to comply with new IT rules requiring social media sites to appoint India-based officers, said it was likely to need two more weeks.

"How long does your process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in our country, I will not allow that," Justice Rekha Palli said.

Appearing for Twitter, senior counsel Sajan Poovayya said it "might need two weeks' time" to appoint a grievance officer.

The lawyer was asked by the court to take a proper timeline from Twitter.

The High Court asked Twitter why no new India-based grievance officer had been appointed after the resignation of Dharmendra Chatur on June 21.

