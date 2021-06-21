No Video Call, Twitter India Head Summoned To UP Police Station Thursday

The Uttar Pradesh police have summoned Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for questioning on Thursday in connection with tweets on the assault of a elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad. He had made himself available on video call.

A case was filed last week against the microblogging platform, along with several journalists and Congress leaders, alleging that that the tweets they had shared on the assault were "misleading" and aimed at "provoking communal sentiments".

Earlier, Ghaziabad resident Abdul Samad had alleged that he was thrashed by some men and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Matram".

The police, however, denied any "communal angle" in the case, claiming he was beaten up over the amulets he sold. They alleged he was attacked by six persons -- Hindu and Muslim -- known to him.

Mr Samad's family denied the police's claims.

"The police is wrong in saying that my father used to sell tabeez (amulets). No one in our family does this business. We are carpenters. The police are not saying the right thing -- let them investigate and prove it," the assault victim's son Babloo Saifi told NDTV.

On Friday, Mr Maheshwari was asked to report within seven days at the Loni Border police station near Ghaziabad. The Twitter India chief replied saying "does not deal with the case directly".

This is the first time a case has been filed against the social media giant after the Centre's new rules for online news publishing platforms came into effect.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had last week said, "What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter's arbitrariness in fighting fake news...While Twitter has been over enthusiastic about its fact-checking mechanism, it's failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing and indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation."