Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Wraps Up India Visit, Says "We Have A Lot In Common"

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire entrepreneur known for his ambitious age reversal project Blueprint, wrapped up his six-day visit to India this week. The tech mogul was in the country to promote his book 'Don't Die' and over the past week, he kept his followers updated with his travels around the nation. Now, in his latest X post, the millionaire revealed that he found India to be "hungry for life, youthful and open-minded". He thanked the country for "graciously" welcoming him and wrote how India's "rich history" is "closest" to his heart.

"'The Hitchhiker's Guide to Immortality' is how India graciously welcomed me this week. The people were kind, generous, and curious," Mr Johnson said. They leaned into Don't Die, eager to learn and comprehend. I discovered their culture of bakch**i and discovered we have a lot in common: take your work seriously, not yourself. India is hungry for life, youthful and open-minded," he continued.

The millionaire shared why India's rich culture is closest to his heart. "In the 7th century, Indian mathematician Brahmagupta was the first to define zero as a number in its own right and describe its mathematical operations. Zero is among the most significant discoveries in history, not only in mathematics but physics, astronomy, philosophy, computing, cryptography, accounting, logic, robotics, navigation and timekeeping," he explained.

"Our modern world wouldn't be possible without it. Don't Die wouldn't be possible without it. Zero is also foundational to my zeroth principle thinking and Zeroism," he added.

"India thank you for having me. I hope to return soon," Mr Johnson concluded.

Meanwhile, during his India trip, Mr Johnson met with well-known personalities like Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The session brought together an exclusive audience of 50 attendees, including doctors, health enthusiasts, and health tech developers, eager to learn about Mr Johnson's vision for a healthier future. The session highlighted the intersection of technology and health, inspiring discussions about innovation and longevity.

Following his arrival in the country, Mr Johnson also expressed his affection for India but voiced his shock that citizens have become accustomed to the poor environmental conditions. "I've loved being in India. My first time. I am shocked by how normalized Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments," the CEO wrote.

He further noted that India has a remarkable opportunity to transform its future by addressing air pollution. "Solving air quality in India is more important than curing cancer," he wrote in another post.