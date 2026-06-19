TVK Moves Resolution Against Karnataka's Mekedatu Project, Ally Congress Supports

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday moved a resolution in the State Assembly strongly opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project across the river Cauvery and appealed to all political parties to rise above differences and stand united on an issue affecting the livelihood of millions of people in the state.

Tabling the resolution, Vijay stressed that water resources were directly linked to the welfare of farmers and the state's economy, and said safeguarding Tamil Nadu's water rights was the government's responsibility.

"All parties will stand together for people's issues. Our government is one with conscience," the Chief Minister said, urging legislators to demonstrate unity in protecting the interests of farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu.

The resolution calls upon the Union Government not to grant any approval for the Mekedatu project proposed by Karnataka and not to process, examine or act upon the Detailed Project Report (DPR). It also urges the Centre to advise Karnataka against proceeding with the project.

Quoting the Supreme Court's Cauvery verdict of February 16, 2018, the resolution noted that no new scheme or reservoir can be taken up on the Cauvery without considering the interests and consent of the lower riparian states. It pointed out that the apex court had upheld the principles evolved by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and emphasised the need to protect the rights of lower riparian or downstream states.

The resolution states that the proposed project could adversely affect Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery waters and thereby impact irrigation, drinking water supply and the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers in the delta region. It warned that allowing additional storage upstream could further complicate water releases during deficit monsoon years.

"The duty of protecting the rights of the lower riparian states cannot be ignored," the resolution said, while asserting that any attempt to create new storage structures without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry would be contrary to the spirit of the Supreme Court judgment.

The Cauvery dispute has stretched across decades. The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal delivered its final award in 2007, laying down a water-sharing formula for both normal and deficit rainfall years. The Supreme Court largely upheld the framework in its landmark 2018 judgment while slightly modifying allocations and directing the creation of the Cauvery Management Authority.

Tamil Nadu has long maintained that it struggles to receive its due share of Cauvery waters, particularly during deficit monsoon years, accusing Karnataka of prioritising storage in its reservoirs and releasing water only after they reach surplus levels. The proposed Mekedatu reservoir has therefore emerged as a major point of contention, with Tamil Nadu arguing that it would enable Karnataka to retain even larger quantities of water upstream.

Karnataka, however, maintains that the project is intended primarily to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and surrounding regions.

The issue has also acquired political significance as the Congress, which rules Karnataka, is an ally of the minority TVK government in Tamil Nadu. Addressing concerns that alliance compulsions could weaken Tamil Nadu's stand, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar recently asserted that the government faced "no such limitations" and would continue to strongly oppose the Mekedatu project.

Interestingly, Minister Rajesh, from the Congress, was the first to endorse the resolution.

Adding to the pressure, MMK leader Prof MH Jawahirullah urged the Congress leadership to advise the Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to abide by the Cauvery verdict and respect the rights of downstream states.

With the Assembly taking up the resolution, the TVK government is seeking to send a strong message that Tamil Nadu's political parties remain united in opposing any move perceived as threatening the state's share of Cauvery waters.