TV Actor Rescued From High-Profile Sex Racket In Thane

Police have rescued a television and web series actor from a prostitution ring being operated in a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane.

A female handler has been arrested, and a search for her male accomplice is underway. Two others have been arrested.

Police received a tip-off about this racket from a non-profit. According to reports, the human trafficker, Ramesh Kumar, and the handler of the prostitution ring, Tabassum, alias Sonia Umar Qureshi, 39, would send photos of girls to men via WhatsApp and offer them sex with these women in exchange for money.

Based on this information, the police team, using a fake customer and witnesses, set up a trap. The raid took place at around 6 pm on October 8, 2026, in the waiting room of Naivedya Lodging and Boarding on Mira Road.

During the raid, Qureshi was caught red-handed accepting a prearranged amount for the racket.

Police took her into custody with evidence and cash.

The rescued actor has been sent to the Rescue Foundation in Kandivali, Mumbai, for protection and care.

Police said the sex racket specifically targeted women in the entertainment industry, particularly those involved in television serials, web series, or photoshoots. They have registered a case under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS), 2023, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), 1956.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Police Inspector Sheetal Munde, including Sub-Inspector Sandeep Shinde, ASI R.K. Asavale, Kishore Patil, Policemen Chetan Singh Rajput, Sheetal Jadhav, Lalit Patil, Ghanshyam Khairnar, Pragya Chavan, and MSF Jawan Sonawane.