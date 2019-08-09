Special Status For J&K Removed In Autocratic Manner: Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi alleged that the Centre diluted the Right to Information Act

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi today said the removal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir was done in an "autocratic manner" and alleged that democracy is being repressed in the country.

The government on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"No democratic process was followed in the revocation of Article 370. It was done in an autocratic manner. If people of Kashmir too wanted this, then why are troops in large number deployed there," Tushar Gandhi said at a programme here organised by organised by Gandhi Virasat Manch.

Democracy is being repressed in the country, he alleged.

About religious intolerance, Mr Gandhi said, "People are forced to say ''Jai Shri Ram''. Where is devotion (''bhakti'') in this?"

He said religious intolerance existed even at the time of Mahatma Gandhi which led to Partition and the father of the nation was not in its favour.

Tushar Gandhi alleged that the Centre diluted the Right to Information Act and freedom of the people was being encroached upon no voice is being raised against it which is a matter of concern.

"When a businessman commits suicide, debates and discussions are held all over the country but when farmers commit suicide, no one sheds tear," he said.

Tushar Gandhi said that Kasturba Gandhi had also played important role in the 1942 Quit India movement and she was put behind bars by the British government for reading out to people the message of Mahatma Gandhi, who was already in jail.

He women of this country will have to be empowered properly and laid stress on transformation in the current education system.

