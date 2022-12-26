Tunisha Sharma Tried Suicide Before, Claims Actor. "Never," Says Her Uncle

Actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets

Sheezan Khan, the boyfriend of actor Tunisha Sharma, has claimed that she tried to die by suicide a few days before she was found hanging on the sets.

"Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," a police source quoting Sheezan Khan told news agency ANI.

The actor told the police he broke up with Tunisha Sharma after he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, ANI reported.

Rightwing groups have alleged 'love jihad', which they claim is the act of Muslim men luring Hindu women to convert, in the macabre Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Tunisha Sharma's uncle, Pawan Sharma, today told NDTV that she came to know Sheezan Khan has been going around with other women, which put her in a lot of stress. "Both ate at the makeup room. No one knows what happened after that. We got a call asking us to come," Pawan Sharma told NDTV.

He denied Sheezan Khan's claim that Tunisha Sharma tried to die by suicide in the two weeks before she was found dead on the sets.

"Never, never. She never tried to commit suicide," her uncle told NDTV. "She was in a lot of stress. That's why her mother was worried about her," Pawan Sharma said.

The police are now investigating the reason behind her alleged suicide. They have recorded statements from her mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle.

