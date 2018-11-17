'Will Prove That Bribery Case Against Me Is False': TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran had won the Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly byelection in December. (File)

Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday said he would prove that the case filed against him in a Delhi court in the alleged Election Commission bribery case, related to the two-leaves party symbol, was false.

"I will prove through court that this is only a false case," he said on his Twitter handle, reacting to the court ordering framing of charges against him.

Special Judge Ajay Bharadwaj ordered to put Mr Dinakaran on trial for the offence punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC)

Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandansekar, currently in judicial custody, was also ordered to be put on trial in the case for the offence punishable under sections 120-B and 201 of IPC and under the PC Act.

The court directed Mr Dhinakaran to appear before it on December 4, when it would formally frame the charges.

In 2017, Delhi police had filed a chargesheet alleging that Mr Chandrasekar conspired with Mr Dhinakaran and others to bribe EC officials to get the two leaves symbol for a faction led by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala.

Mr Dhinakaran, who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 in Delhi and was later granted bail.

TTV Dhinakaran had won the Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly byelection in December last year as an independent