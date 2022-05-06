Truecaller, Cyber Peace Launch Nationwide Campaign To Tackle Cyber Fraud

The campaign was launched at Royal Global University, Guwahati.

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, and Cyber Peace Foundation, a non-partisan civil society organization, have launched a nationwide campaign called True Cyber Safe. This is in collaboration with the Assam Police, from Guwahati, Assam.

This is the first time that a programme focused on internet safety has been initiated from the North East.

The campaign aims to create awareness about steps that users can take to avoid fraud, scams and train people to tackle Cyber frauds leading to a safer online experience. — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 6, 2022

The initiative aims to create awareness and train people to better tackle cyber fraud, thereby resulting in a safer online experience. The safety training, which begins from Assam, will be held in five regions across India to increase awareness about the steps that users can take to avoid fraud, spam and scams.

The campaign was launched at Royal Global University, Guwahati, with Harmeet Singh, Guwahati Police Commissioner, as the keynote speaker. In his speech he said that India has seen a five-fold jump in cyber fraud cases between 2018 and 2021.

“As we continue our march towards technology, these negative externalities will also continue to grow. Hence, it is imperative that we take measures to empower citizens, and the first step to achieving this is raising awareness about digital safety and outlining the ways in which people can report cyber crimes,” he said.

Global president and founder of Cyber Peace Foundation, Vineet Kumar, added that there had been a rise in online frauds since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Hence we have constantly collaborated with the organisations across the globe to ensure that the netizens stay cyber aware and cyber alert...On our helpline, we get almost 10 to 11 cases per day related to cyber frauds. To address this issue, we, along with Truecaller, believe that this program on understanding online threats and safety is the future of Internet use.”

Also present at the event was Pragya Misra Mehrishi, director of public affairs at Truecaller. In her speech, she called the internet the “town square of the 21st century'' and said that they are committed to building trust in communication by making it safe. “We are certain that this program will play an instrumental role in raising awareness and making digital communication safer for all,” she said.