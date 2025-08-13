62-Year-Old UP Woman 'Digitally Arrested' For Over 42 Hours

A 62-year-old woman who was "digitally arrested" by cyber fraudsters at her home for nearly 42 hours, was rescued by police on Wednesday.

Scammers, posing as government officials, accused Gulshan Kumari of being involved in money laundering case and threatened her with arrest.

They allegedly demanded Rs 70 lakh and ordered her not to leave home, monitoring her over phone and video calls, police said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the "digital arrest", a police team reached her house in Premnagar and rescued her. Officers counselled her about cyber fraud and advised against sharing personal details with unknown callers.

She later thanked Bareilly Police in a video message, saying the callers told her that an arrest warrant had been issued and warned her against informing anyone. Out of fear, she remained confined inside her house for more than 42 hours until police intervened.