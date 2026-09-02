Truck Gets Stuck On Arunachal Bridge, Disrupts Access To Border Villages

Road communication to strategic locations near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border was severely affected after an overloaded sand-laden truck got struck on a bridge at Krowti near Walong in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

Officials from the Anjaw district administration, who rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident, said the truck got stuck in the middle of the strategic bridge.

They said the driver allegedly ignored signage indicating the maximum permissible load and tried to cross the steel suspension bridge.

The bridge over the Lohit river serves as the only road link for the administration, local residents, the Army, and other border-guarding forces.

The incident has severly disrupted access to forward locations and villages, including Kaho, Mesai, and Dong.