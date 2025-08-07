Timelapse Video: Army Builds Bridge To Connect Forward Areas In Arunachal

In a remarkable feat of engineering and determination, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army successfully launched a 110-foot bridge across the Kundao-Chu River, establishing a crucial link between the strategically important Lohit Valley and the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said.

This newly constructed bridge is a significant boost to both military logistics and civilian infrastructure in this remote region, the army said.

It is expected to considerably improve connectivity, enabling smoother movement of troops and equipment, while also facilitating access for residents to essential services, markets, and economic opportunities, the army said.

A timelapse video shared by the army showed the construction of the bridge from scratch.

Arunachal Pradesh's terrain poses unique challenges due to its harsh weather conditions, difficult topography, and limited road infrastructure. Overcoming these obstacles, the Indian Army Engineers and personnel worked round the clock with precision, resilience and dedication, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation and its border communities, the Spear Corps said.

The bridge will serve as a vital artery for operational readiness and is a testament to the army's dual role as defenders of the nation and partners in development. It will not only strengthen the region's defence preparedness but also empower and uplift local communities by enhancing mobility and economic integration.

This project underlines the Indian Army's commitment to national integration and development, particularly in border regions where connectivity remains a lifeline. It also highlights the synergy between national security and local empowerment.

Spear Corps continues to stand tall, not just at the borders, but also besides the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the army said.