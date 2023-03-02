Exclusive: Tripura Ex-Royal On Tipra Motha's Impressive Show On Debut

Assembly Election Results 2023:

Pradyot Manikya Debburman, whose tribal-dominated party Tipra Motha is leading on 12 assembly seats of Tripura, told NDTV today that their growing presence will ensure that the BJP will not be able to "sideline" issues relating to tribals. "We will continue to fight with our core demand of constitutional solution to the issues of tribals in Tripura," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Tipra Motha, which is pushing the demand for a greater Tipraland, appears to have tapped into the BJP ally IPFT's tribal support base.

"We have emerged as the second largest party in just two years of existence. We were hoping to win few more seats… we thank the voters of Tripura for their support," Mr Debburman said.