12 Houses Set On Fire In Tripura After Idol Defaced At Temple

Tripura Violence: Officials were seen dousing the fire

At least a dozen houses and a few vehicles were set on fire by unidentified persons after an idol was found defaced at a temple in flood-hit Tripura, the police said on Monday, adding no one was reported injured.

The incident was reported from Ranirbazar district in West Tripura, some 10 km from capital Agartala.

There is heavy security deployment in the area to defuse tension, also prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Jirania subdivision under which Ranirbazar falls.

Under the prohibitory orders, assembly of five or more people is not allowed.

"Around 12 houses were set on fire at Ranirbazar by miscreants late on Sunday after an idol of Goddess Kali was found disfigured in Kaiturbari. A few motorcycles and pick-up vans were also gutted in the blaze," Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das told news agency PTI.

Witnesses said that the residents fled upon seeing the raging mob.

"Police will register a suo moto case once the assessment of loss of properties is completed. The situation is under control," said the top police officer.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, expressing concern over the incident, has appealed to everyone to maintain law and order.

"Last night incident in Ranirbazar Kaiturbari area is a worrying sign with reports of communal clashes. I appeal to those who are responsible for maintaining law and order to follow the rule of law," he wrote on Facebook.

"When our state is reeling under a natural disaster and so much of stress is there, some elements are only playing religious politics. Miscreants regardless of their faith must be dealt with firmly -- law has to be neutral to all. I ask for Tripura to unite in these tough times and not fight with each other," he added.

At least 26 persons have died and 1.17 lakh people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to devastating floods since August 19.