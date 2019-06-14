Will Send 'Jai Shri Ram' Postcards To Mamata Banerjee: Tripura BJP Leader

Mamata Banerjee has been targeted with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans since the Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her "goons" have converted the state into a "mini Pakistan", Tripura BJP women's wing chief Papia Datta said on Thursday. She added that hundreds of women wing workers from Tripura have written ''Jai Shri Ram'' on postcards to send them to Mamata Banerjee.

"To take part in the nationwide program, Tripura unit of BJP Mahila Morcha will send postcards with Jai Shri Ram written on them to Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee and her goons have converted West Bengal into a mini Pakistan and she is allergic to Ram, a symbol of truth," Ms Datta told news agency ANI.

She has also advised Mamata Banerjee to start the practice chanting ''ai Shri Ram''.

The furore over ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan started after Mamata Banerjee's reaction to a group of men chanting the slogan as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district recently.