Live-Recording Of Polling Stations Through Webcam During Tripura Polls Today

As the high voltage poll campaign ended in Tripura, the district administration of West Tripura prepared adequate security arrangements on multiple fronts-- ranging from establishing a mega control room and helpline centres, to conduct a hassle-free election.

A mega control room has been set up in the District Magistrate (DM) office to improve the security system on the day of the election.

"We have total 789 polling stations in this district. We have deployed CAPF personnel in each and every polling stations. Apart from this, many types of force multiplier, like micro observer, web casting have been taken up," West Tripura's District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan told ANI.

Pointing to the mega control room, he said that this is a control room of our web casting, done from every booth. "From this control room we can monitor every polling station to conduct a free and transparent election," he added.

The District Magistrate said that the whole polling procedure in polling stations will be recorded through webcasting and if any misbehaviour is detected, they will alert the designated officials.

"As soon as we detect any wrong doing in any polling station here, immediately as a response we will contact the concerned officials. There is a proper live monitoring of the polling stations and recording of it will also be done so that we can clear everyone's doubt," he said.

Besides administration's additional level security management, the police force is also ready on their part.

Ajoy Kumar Das, sub-divisional police officer, Sadar Agartala said that they have also made adequate security arrangements for a fair and transparent elections.

"Our preparation is very good, a very comprehensive security plan has been made for this Sadar sub-division. A similar plan has been made for every sub-division and every district. We have deployed central forces in all the booths here, which will cover the perimeter of 200 meters inside the booth and inside it. The entire voting will be web cast. Its live feed will be available in the control room," he said.

To ensure a miscreant-free polling booth, the senior cop said that we have we have made a sector wise cluster of 8-10 booths, wherein the security personnel will move, so that the voter can cast his vote without being influenced.

"Apart from this we have established several Naka points and barricaded the city and are ensuring that no external or suspicious vehicle could enter," he said adding that section 144 is also imposed here from yesterday 4 pm.

Talking to ANI, Kiran Gitte, Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer, said that today's polls would be flawless.

"Today all our 3,337 polling parties and security personnel have reached the polling station," he said.

The poll officer said that polling will start today at 7 am. Before that, there will be a mock poll. "Voter's turnout is highest in early hours on the election day," he added.

Laying thrust on preparations done by Election Commission for the polls he said, "We have kept all the facilities needed by a voter, drinking water, electricity, wheelchair, toilet, waiting area and are keeping a close watch on law and order."

"Paramilitary staffs are deployed outside every polling station, including Tripura State Rifles (TSR)," he added.

While claiming today's election as flawless, the CEO urged the electorates of Tripura to come and exercise their voting rights in large numbers.

Taking note of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), he said the EVMs have been double-checked and those which were malfunctioned, have been sided at the same time.

"We have checked EVM twice, once in November and the second time this month. No technical issue will come out of the EVMs we have dispatched today," he said.

He also asserted that the India-Bangladesh border, Tripura-Assam border, and Tripura-Mizoram border have been sealed. "And we have removed those who were not voters in that constituency," he added.

Tripura is all set to decide its political fate with the assembly elections to be held today.

According to Election Commission, 28,14,584 electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, will cast their franchise at 3,337 polling stations. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

There is a total of 259 candidates of whom 20 are women in the fray for polling the 60-seat state assembly.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the polls in alliance with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). BJP fielded candidates in 55 constituencies while its ally IPFT is competing in six seats. Notably, BJP fielded 12 candidates.

CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled Tripura for 25 consecutive years from 1993 to 2018. This time, Left and Congress have stitched a pre-poll alliance to challenge the BJP.

The CPI(M) is contesting in 47 seats while Congress fielded candidates in 13 seats. Trinamool Congress is also in the race and is contesting in 28 constituencies. Tipra Motha fielded candidates in 42 seats. There are 58 independent candidates.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

