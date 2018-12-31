Triple Talaq Bill Faces Crucial Rajya Sabha Test Today: 10 Points

The Triple Talaq bill will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha today.

New Delhi: The revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men to instantly divorce their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice -- a punishable offence will be tabled for debate and passing in the Rajya Sabha today. The bill, passed by the Lok Sabha, faces the real test in the upper house of parliament where the government lacks the numbers. Contending that the bill targets the Muslim community, the opposition wants it go to a joint parliamentary committee for further scrutiny. The Congress said it won't allow the bill to be passed in its current form, and has made it mandatory for its lawmakers to attend today's session.