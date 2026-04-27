Trinamool Worker Shot At By Unknown People, Hospitalised With 3 Bullets

A Trinamool Congress worker was shot at by unknown people in Khasbati area of Halisahar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The injured worker has been identified as 30-year-old Prosenjit Moulik alias Raja.

He is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at Kalyani Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital.

Prosenjit told doctors that on Monday evening he was chatting with a friend by the side of a road when some people came on bikes and opened fire.

He was hit by three bullets, following which residents rushed him to hospital. He said he would be able to identify three of the attackers, but the motive behind the attack on him is not known.

Prosenjit said he is a Trinamool worker, and that could be a reason behind the attack too.

The police have sent a team to the hospital. They will speak to Prosenjit once he is out of danger. An investigation has already started.

With inputs from Biswajit Banerjee