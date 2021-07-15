Trinamool MPs To Meet Poll Body To Seek Early Bypolls In 6 Bengal Seats

Bypolls have been necessitated in 6 Bengal seats vacant due to deaths and resignations (Representational)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary party delegation, comprising six MPs, will meet the Election Commission in Delhi today to demand that bypolls to six vacant West Bengal Assembly seats be held at the earliest, party leaders said.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram, will have to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the chief minister.

After the election results, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, vacated the seat to allow Ms Banerjee to contest from there.

Mamata Banerjee has won from the Bhabanipur constituency twice since 2011.

Bypolls have been necessitated in Dinhata, Santipur, Samserganj, Khardah and Jangipur Assembly seats of Bengal which are vacant due to the death of candidates and resignations.