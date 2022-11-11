Trinamool MP Invites Comedian Vir Das To Kolkata After Show Cancelled In Bengaluru

Comedian Vir Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content.

Vir Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago.

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by right-wing groups.

The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt "Hindu religious sentiments."

"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Mr Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Mr Das tweeted.

Vir Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.

