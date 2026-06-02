Trinamool Leader Took Cut Money, Then Attacked Man For Demanding Refund

Pritilata Burman and her husband Bipul Burman hoped to get a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The couple from Malbazar area in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri allegedly paid cut money to the Trinamool Congress councillor of the area in the hope of getting their house. What they got instead was fraud, threats and attacks.

Serious allegations have been made against Trinamool leaders of taking "cut money" in the name of providing houses under PMAY - Housing for All scheme.

The man being accused is Ajay Lohar, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Ward No. 11 of Malbazar Municipality.

Cut Money For PMAY House

According to the complaint, the Burman couple had paid money in hope of getting a house under the scheme. After long delays, the dejected couple demanded a refund of their money from Lohar.

They also lodged a police complaint against the councillor, which led to a vortex of threats and intimidations culminating in an alleged physical assault on Bipul Burman. According to Pritilata Barman, on Monday night her husband, Bipul Barman, was intercepted and assaulted near the Chowpati area of Malbazar while returning home. Bipul Barman is currently undergoing treatment at Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital.

The couple have alleged that councillor Ajay Lohar and his brother Anand Lohar had been threatening and harassing them for long over their demand to refund the "cut money".

TMC Neta, Brother Arrested

Acting on the complaint, police have arrested five individuals, including the Lohar brothers and a local TMC Youth Town Block president.

The complainant has claimed that more than 11 people may be involved in the alleged scam. She alleged that several individuals had collected money from beneficiaries on different occasions by promising houses under the "Housing for All" scheme. Investigators are currently examining those allegations as well.

Allegations of cut-money collection, pressure to withdraw complaints, and the subsequent assault have triggered significant political debate. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of involvement of other individuals and verify the authenticity of the allegations.

Race To Return Cut Money

This is not an isolated incident. In Cooch Behar district on Sunday, TMC leaders and workers reportedly begun returning money they had collected over time as "cut money".

It's been seen as a move to avoid public anger and possible legal action after the change in government.

Some leaders have reportedly been absconding since the election results were announced. In their absence, their fathers have stepped forward to return the allegedly ill-gotten money on behalf of their sons. The incident, which took place on Sunday in the Fakirer Kuthi area under the Pachagarh Gram Panchayat of Mathabhanga-I Block, has never been seen before in the state.

Surendra Barman, president of the BJP's Mathabhanga-4 Mandal unit claimed that a panchayat member along with several TMC leaders collected around Rs 80 lakh from villagers in the area. Now, fearing consequences, they have been forced to return at least some of the money.

A local TMC leaders reportedly gathered villagers at a school field in Fakirer Kuthi on Sunday. There, Tapan Dey, the TMC booth president of Pachagarh Gram Panchayat, personally handed money back to several villagers. Babai Barman, considered a highly influential TMC leader in the area, is currently absconding from the locality. In his absence, his father attended the gathering and returned money owed to villagers on his son's behalf.

Residents who received money back expressed both relief and resentment.

(With Inputs from Roni Chowdhury)