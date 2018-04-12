Trinamool Leader Stabbed To Death, Attacker Beaten To Death In Bengal Panchayat Poll Clash

Trinamool leader, Saifur Rehman, anchal sabhapati of Folti Beliaghata gram panchayat had called for a victory rally in North 24 Parganas around 4 pm on Wednesday. The Trinamool has won 16 gram panchayat seats unopposed in the area.
But as 3,000 odd party supporters began their march, a man in his 40s, later identified as Rajab Ali rushed into the crowd and attacked Rehman with a dagger.
Before anyone could stop him, Rehamn's stomach had been torn up, his intestines spilled out and, bleeding profusely, he was rushed to the state hospital at Barasat where he died.
A huge police picket was posted in the area which is under the Shashon Police Station to monitor the situation which is tense after the horrific incident.