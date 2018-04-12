Trinamool Leader Stabbed To Death, Attacker Beaten To Death In Bengal Panchayat Poll Clash A Trinamool leader was violently killed during a rally by a man with knife. The assailant himself was beaten to death.

Two people were killed in West Bengal Panchayat Poll violence. (Representational) Kolkata: While the row over the West Bengal panchayat polls, on extending the last date of filing nominations, has moved to the Calcutta High Court, the controversy took a brutal turn this week. Two days after nomination filing closed on Monday, two men have died in election-related violence about 40 km north of Kolkata.



Trinamool leader, Saifur Rehman, anchal sabhapati of Folti Beliaghata gram panchayat had called for a victory rally in North 24 Parganas around 4 pm on Wednesday. The Trinamool has won 16 gram panchayat seats unopposed in the area.



But as 3,000 odd party supporters began their march, a man in his 40s, later identified as Rajab Ali rushed into the crowd and attacked Rehman with a dagger.



Before anyone could stop him, Rehamn's stomach had been torn up, his intestines spilled out and, bleeding profusely, he was rushed to the state hospital at Barasat where he died.



Back at the spot, an enraged crowd lynched Rajab Ali on the spot, though it is not clear yet if he died before he was brought to hospital or after.



A huge police picket was posted in the area which is under the Shashon Police Station to monitor the situation which is tense after the horrific incident.



