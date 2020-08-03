Trinamool Leader Killed In Clash In Bengal, Family Blames Rival Party Faction: Report

A Trinamool Congress leader was killed in a clash in Bengal's Bankura on Sunday (Representational)

A Trinamool Congress leader was killed in a clash between two groups at Beliara village in Bankura district on Sunday, the police said.

Seikh Babar Ali, a former panchayat pradhan, was killed by miscreants early on Sunday after an armed clash between two groups on Saturday night, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The family of the TMC leader alleged that he was killed by the rival faction of Trinamool Congress as he was very popular in the area.

West Bengal minister and district TMC president Shyamal Santra said, "We want punishment of those involved in the murder. I am inquiring into the charges." He added that "Trinamool Congress never gives shelter to any criminal."

Former minister and TMC leader Shyam Mukherjee met the family members of Babar Ali and demanded that all those involved be arrested.

A police force has been deployed in the area, and an investigation is being carried out.



