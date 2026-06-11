'Trinamool Exodus Reflects Public Dissatisfaction': Minister Jabs Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister CR Patil on Thursday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition parties across the country, claiming that a wave of resignations from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reflects growing public dissatisfaction with the party's governance.

Speaking to reporters during the BJP's Pragati Path Yatra at the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge in Assam, Patil said the departure of several Trinamool leaders and legislators signals a deepening crisis within the ruling party in West Bengal.

Patil alleged that leaders who once projected Mamata Banerjee as politically invincible are now abandoning the party because they fear its declining public support and uncertain future. He claimed that many politicians believe continued association with the TMC could jeopardise their own political careers amid mounting public anger over governance-related issues.

Drawing parallels with Delhi politics, Patil also targeted Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that opposition parties that once challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dominance are now struggling with internal divisions, defections and shrinking political relevance. He suggested that several opposition parties could face serious questions about their future existence if the current trend continues.

The remarks came as the Assam BJP organised the Pragati Path Yatra to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 consecutive years in office. The programme was attended by Patil along with Central Guwahati MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta, Assam Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul and senior BJP leaders.

Highlighting the achievements of the PM Modi government over the past decade, Patil pointed to major infrastructure and connectivity projects across the country. He said improved road and bridge networks have significantly reduced travel time in many regions, describing such developments as transformative for ordinary citizens. He also highlighted the expansion of India's aviation sector, noting that the number of airports has increased substantially since 2014.

Patil further cited the growing network of Vande Bharat trains and described them as a symbol of the country's modernising transport infrastructure.

On the economic front, the Union Minister said India has emerged as a major exporter of Ayurvedic products, attributing the growth to increasing global confidence in traditional Indian healthcare systems.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patil said India demonstrated its capabilities by developing vaccines and supplying them to more than 100 countries while ensuring the protection of its own population. He described the effort as evidence of India's emergence as a nation capable of assisting others during global crises.

Patil also highlighted welfare initiatives focused on sanitation and women's dignity, stating that the construction of nearly 12 crore toilets across the country has brought significant social change and benefited millions of people, particularly in rural areas.

The BJP's Pragati Path Yatra forms part of a nationwide outreach campaign aimed at showcasing the achievements of the Modi government during its 12 years in office and strengthening public engagement ahead of future electoral contests.

This version gives stronger political prominence to Patil's comments on TMC resignations and the opposition before moving into the event and development narrative.