Trinamool Congress To Launch 'BJP Chi Chi' Campaign In West Bengal

Delhi Violence: Mamata Banerjee claimed over 50 corpses have been found so far. (File)

The Trinamool Congress will undertake a "BJP chi chi (shame shame)" campaign in all blocks of West Bengal on Friday protesting against the "genocide" in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Buniayadpur on Wednesday.

"On Friday, in every block of the state, there will be a BJP chi chi campaign, against the genocide in Delhi, which was later portrayed as riots," she said, addressing a party meeting here in north Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

Decrying the BJP's role during the violence, she said men were brought from outside to kill innocent people.

"BJP is responsible for the genocide. So on Friday, we will say, "BJP, reply, where did the genocide happen in Delhi. BJP chi chi".

She said the campaign will also raise "chi chi" slogans against the BJP for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and undertaking the National Population Register exercise, besides proposing a National Register of Citizens project across the nation.

"Such people (BJP) have no place in our country," she said.

Mamata Banerjee spoke about the Delhi violence at length, saying dead bodies were now floating in drains of the national capital daily.

"There is now a mountain of dead bodies. Thousands of people have fled their homes, their dear ones fearing for their lives. My journalist friends tell me still 700 people are missing. The bodies of lot many people are yet to be found. And again there are dead bodies which are yet to be identified," she said.

Mamata Banerjee claimed over 50 corpses have been found so far, and took a dig at the BJP by saying it should reply whether those still untraceable are Hindus or Muslims.

The chief minister said though nothing has happened in Bengal, the BJP was making "too much of a fuss" in the state.

"They only indulge in hate politics, they are the garbage of hate politics," she said.

"But they can't contain the disturbances in Delhi, which is as small as a muncipality. Courtesy the BJP, so many people have died there. So they should first learn to control Delhi, and then only set their eyes on Bengal," she said.

Without naming the programme, the Trinamool Congress chief took a swipe at the BJP's new outreach campaign "Aar noi anyay (no more injustice)."

"Nobody - be it Hindus, Muslims, scheduled castes, tribes, women or children - gets justice in Delhi," she said.

Mamata Banerjee also found fault with the BJP's Hindutva plank, and said "They chant Hindu Hindu, but in Assam they have undertaken a Hindu hatao programme".

Mamata Banerjee was referring to the final NRC brought out last year in the north eastern state, where a majority of the 19 lakh people who failed to make it to the list were Hindus.

She also charged the BJP with carrying out atrocities against the scheduled caste people in Tripura.

"In Assam, the BJP is torturing tribals. In Jharkhand, during your rule, you snatched the land of tribals."

The BJP lost power in Jharkhand assembly election late 2019, after ruling the state for five years.

She said top BJP leaders are saying they would target 200 out of 294 seats in the Bengal assembly in the elections scheduled to be held next year.

"There is an understanding between the Left, BJP and the Congress. So are they suggesting they want to leave out the rest of the seats for the Left and the Congress?" she asked.

The chief minister also repeatedly brought up the issue of the "goli maaro" slogan raised by a group of people going to attend union home minister Amit Shah's rally at the Shahid Minar maidan on Sunday. Already, six persons have been arrested for raising the incendiary slogan.

"What an audacity? They are openly saying "goli maaro". But they should know, this is Bengal, and not Delhi. Police have already arrested a number of people. We won't spare anybody who wants to breach peace in Bengal through such provocative slogans," she said.

