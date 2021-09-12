Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee Joins Koo

Abhishek Banerjee's first post on Koo was the UP ad featuring a photo of a Kolkata flyover (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has today joined social media platform Koo, an Indian microblogging site available in several regional languages and English.

Abhishek Banerjee, who tweets frequently on various issues, will also use Koo in a big way in the coming days and party members and supporters will be asked to install it on their mobile phones, a senior TMC leader said.

The Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour is one of the key persons in the Trinamool who popularised Twitter among functionaries of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and its different wings.

The TMC, including its Tripura unit, already has Koo accounts and Abhishek Banerjee is following them.

His first post on Koo was on the photo of a Kolkata flyover used in a full-page advertisement by the Uttar Pradesh government meant to showcase the transformation of the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Transforming UP for @myogiadityanath means stealing images from infrastructure seen in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and using them as his own!

Looks like the 'DOUBLE ENGINE MODEL' has MISERABLY FAILED in BJP's strongest state and now stands EXPOSED for all!", his post read.

Mr Banerjee also attached the advertisement to the post.