Trinamool, Congress, Left Depend On Outsiders To Win Election: Amit Shah

Amit Shah today slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her repeated "outsider" jibe against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused her of lack of knowledge and said it is the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left and Congress who have to depend on outsiders.

He said that Mamata Banerjee, who is the chief of TMC, terms him and PM Modi as outsiders but her party depends on votes from illegal immigrants.

"Am I an outsider? Am I not a citizen of the country? Didi terms the country's prime minister as an outsider," Amit Shah said at a poll rally at Nagrakata - the tea garden town in Jalpaiguri's Dooars area.

Ms Banerjee's knowledge is "very little", he said, adding, "Let me tell you Didi who are outsiders. The communists have imported their ideology from China and Russia. The leadership of Congress too is from outside - from Italy. And the Trinamool Congress' vote bank is from outside - the illegal immigrants."

Amit Shah said he was born in this country and will turn to ashes in this land. "So how can I be an outsider?" he asked.

Mamata Banerjee has been accusing the BJP leadership of being outsiders in West Bengal and bringing in goons from other states for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Amit Shah said the TMC chief "cannot deceive the people of the state for long" since BJP's chief minister for West Bengal will be a son of the soil.

He maintained that Mamata Banerjee, who has been demanding his resignation, will have to go on May 2, the day when the state election result will be declared.

"This election is not about my resignation, but it is of yours (Mamata Banerjee's)," he said.

Ms Banerjee had recently demanded Amit Shah's resignation for the firing by central forces at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar in which four people were killed in the fourth phase of polling on April 10.

Amit Shah claimed that the chief minister has not raised the wages of tea garden workers, while she has been regularly abusing PM Modi - "the son of a tea-seller".

The Union Minister said that all refugees will be given citizenship by the BJP and alleged that Mamata Banerjee is unwilling to give them the right because she fears that her vote bank will not be happy with that.

If voted to power BJP will ensure that an AIIMS hospital comes up in north Bengal as the people of the area have to travel to Kolkata for serious ailments.

"Modiji has come with 115 schemes for Bengal and Didi has given 115 scams," Amit Shah said hitting out at the ruling TMC.