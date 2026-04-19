"Trinamool Betrayed Sisters Of Bengal": PM Modi On Women's Quota Bill

Trinamool Congress doesn't want the women in Bengal to rise in politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led party for opposing 33% reservation for women in parliament. Terming it a "betrayal of the sisters of Bengal" by Trinamool, PM Modi said that he tried to ensure that women get 33% reservation, but the Trinamool "conspired" with the Congress to prevent the law.

"The women of Bengal wanted 33% reservation. Modi ensured this. The women of Bengal wanted it to be implemented from 2029. Modi also made efforts for this. But Trinamool did not want more of Bengal's daughters to become MLAs and MPs since the daughters were challenging their 'Maha Jungle Raj'," he said while addressing a rally in Bankura ahead of state elections.

The BJP is strongly associated with women's empowerment and safety, which is why women across every state—our sisters and daughters—place their trust in the BJP more than any other party. We are committed to expanding opportunities for women and encouraging greater participation… — BJP (@BJP4India) April 19, 2026

The Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in Parliament on Friday, as the centre fell short of the two-thirds majority required for the passage of the crucial legislation. While the NDA managed the support of 298 members in Lok Sabha, 230 members opposed it.

"You have seen what happened in Parliament. The Trinamool has betrayed the sisters of Bengal yet again...they conspired with the Congress to prevent the law providing 33% reservation for women from being passed," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also stressed that the BJP is known for working towards women's empowerment and women's safety.

"That is why women across every state place their trust in the BJP more than any other party. We want to expand the role of daughters in building a Viksit Bharat and encourage more daughters to enter politics," he added.

TMC hates tribal daughters and sisters.



The BJP gave the country its first tribal President because we are committed to empowering tribal communities. However, the TMC chose to field their own candidate against this tribal leader, much like how Congress once ran a candidate… — BJP (@BJP4India) April 19, 2026

Hitting out at the Trinamool, he said that the ruling party in Bengal "hates the adivasi sisters and daughters." In comparison, he said that the BJP gave the country its first tribal woman President.

Read: Why Was Women's Quota Bill Brought At This Time? Centre Releases FAQs

"The Congress and Trinamool tried to defeat the tribal president candidate. They did not want India's President to be from the tribal community. Today, the whole world respects President Droupadi Murmu, but the anti-tribal Trinamool insults her. The entire country saw how the president was insulted by the Trinamool when she visited Bengal. The sisters of Bengal from the tribal community will never forget this insult to a president," he added.

'Trinamool Champions Women Representation'

Decrying the charge that her party does not prioritise women, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to point out that the Trinamool has always championed higher political representation for women.

"We have the highest proportion of female elected representatives in both Parliament and the State Legislature. In the Lok Sabha, 37.9% of our elected members are women. In the Rajya Sabha, we have nominated 46% women members," she said in an online post, responding to the PM's address to the nation last evening.